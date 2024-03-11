Billie Eilish und Finneas O Connell mit ihren Oscars für den besten Originalsong
Billie Eilish und ihr Bruder Finneas gehören zu den strahlenden Gewinnern der 96. Oscar-Verleihung. Bildrechte: IMAGO / UPI Photo

Academy Awards 2024: Die Abräumer und Verlierer des Abends

11. März 2024, 07:42 Uhr

Die Lichter im Dolby Theatre in L.A. sind aus, der rote Teppich wird wieder eingerollt, die strahlenden Gewinner lassen sich feiern.

In der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag regnete es in Hollywood wieder Goldjungen. Doch welche Stars konnten sich über einen Oscar freuen? Und welche Nominierten gingen leer aus?

Cillian Murphy posiert im Presseraum mit dem Preis für die beste Leistung eines Schauspielers in einer Hauptrolle für "Oppenheimer" bei der Oscar-Verleihung.
Cillian Murphy gehört zu den strahlenden Gewinnern des Abends. Bildrechte: picture alliance/dpa/Invision via AP | Jordan Strauss

Oscars 2024 Das sind die wichtigsten Preisträger der 96. Academy Awards

Oscar Verleihung 2024: Das sind die Gewinner der 96. Academy Awards

Bildergalerie

Alle Gewinner und Nominierungen im Überblick

Bester Film

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomie eines Falls
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Beste Regie

  • Justine Triet - Anatomie eines Falls
  • Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

  • Annette Bening - Nyad
  • Sandra Hüller - Anatomie eines Falls
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Emma Stone - Poor Things
  • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Bester Hauptdarsteller

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Beste Nebendarstellerin

  • Jodie Foster - Nyad
  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • America Ferrara - Barbie
  • Da’VineJoy Randolph - The Holdovers
  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Bester Nebendarsteller

  • Robert de Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
  • Sterlin K. Brown - American Fiction

Bestes Originaldrehbuch

  • Anatomie eines Falls
  • Maestro
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch

  • Barbie
  • American Fiction
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Bester internationaler Film

  • Io Capitano
  • Perfect Days
  • Die Schneegesellschaft
  • Das Lehrerzimmer
  • The Zone of Interest

Bester Animationsfilm

  • Der Junge und der Reiher
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Bester Dokumentarfilm

  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill A Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol
  • Bobi Wine: The People's President

Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm

  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island In Between
  • The Last Repair Shop

Bester Kurzfilm

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Bester animierter Kurzfilm

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Beste Kamera

  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Bester Song

  • "The Fire Inside" von Bob Seger - Flamin' Hot
  • "I'm Just Ken" von Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • "It Never Went Away" von Jon Batiste - American Symphony
  • "What Was I Made for" von Billie Eilish - Barbie
  • "Wahzhazhe" von Osage Tribal Singers - Killers of the Flower Moon

Beste Filmmusik

  • American Fiction - Laura Karpman
  • Indiana Jones und das Rad des Schicksals - John Williams
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson
  • Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson
  • Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix

Bestes Szenebild

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Bestes Kostümdesign

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Poor Things
  • Oppenheimer
  • Napoleon

Bester Ton

  • The Creato
  • Maestro
  • Mission Impossible
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Bester Schnitt

  • Anatomie eines Falls
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Beste visuelle Effekte

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Napoleon
  • Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Teil 1

Bestes Make-up und beste Frisuren

  • Die Schneegesellschaft
  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Quellen und weiterführende Links

BRISANT
Oscars.org

Dieses Thema im Programm: Das Erste | BRISANT | 11. März 2024 | 17:15 Uhr

