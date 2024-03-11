Bildrechte: IMAGO / UPI Photo
Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy und Co. Academy Awards 2024: Die Abräumer und Verlierer des Abends
11. März 2024, 07:42 Uhr
Die Lichter im Dolby Theatre in L.A. sind aus, der rote Teppich wird wieder eingerollt, die strahlenden Gewinner lassen sich feiern.
In der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag regnete es in Hollywood wieder Goldjungen. Doch welche Stars konnten sich über einen Oscar freuen? Und welche Nominierten gingen leer aus?
Alle Gewinner und Nominierungen im Überblick
Bester Film
- American Fiction
- Anatomie eines Falls
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Beste Regie
- Justine Triet - Anatomie eines Falls
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Annette Bening - Nyad
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomie eines Falls
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- America Ferrara - Barbie
- Da’VineJoy Randolph - The Holdovers
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Bester Nebendarsteller
- Robert de Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
- Sterlin K. Brown - American Fiction
Bestes Originaldrehbuch
- Anatomie eines Falls
- Maestro
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Past Lives
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
- Barbie
- American Fiction
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Bester internationaler Film
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Die Schneegesellschaft
- Das Lehrerzimmer
- The Zone of Interest
Bester Animationsfilm
- Der Junge und der Reiher
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Bester Dokumentarfilm
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill A Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
Bester Kurzfilm
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Bester animierter Kurzfilm
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Beste Kamera
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Bester Song
- "The Fire Inside" von Bob Seger - Flamin' Hot
- "I'm Just Ken" von Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- "It Never Went Away" von Jon Batiste - American Symphony
- "What Was I Made for" von Billie Eilish - Barbie
- "Wahzhazhe" von Osage Tribal Singers - Killers of the Flower Moon
Beste Filmmusik
- American Fiction - Laura Karpman
- Indiana Jones und das Rad des Schicksals - John Williams
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson
- Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson
- Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix
Bestes Szenebild
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Bestes Kostümdesign
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
- Oppenheimer
- Napoleon
Bester Ton
- The Creato
- Maestro
- Mission Impossible
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Bester Schnitt
- Anatomie eines Falls
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Beste visuelle Effekte
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Napoleon
- Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Teil 1
Bestes Make-up und beste Frisuren
- Die Schneegesellschaft
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
